Report: Barcelona Will Sign Bernardo Silva If Frenkie De Jong Leaves

Barcelona will reportedly certainly sign Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club.

Barcelona are set to sign Bernardo Silva this summer if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club. Barca need Frenkie De Jong to leave the club, and are pushing the player to take the proposal Manchester United have put on the table. The Catalan club have a fee agreed with United, and it is now down to De Jong to decide his future.

Barcelona will pursue Silva with everything they have as soon as De Jong leaves.

Bernardo

Barcelona are expected to sign Bernardo Silva

According to Alex Pintanel, Barcelona will sign Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club. It is up to Barcelona to sort out De Jong's deferred wages so the player can leave.

Barca owe De Jong £17million in deferred wages due to pay cuts the player took over the last few seasons. The Dutch midfielder refuses to leave the club until he is paid what he is owed. If the player was to stay at the club next season, he would be on higher wages than Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are excited by the prospect of Bernardo Silva, and reports in Spain are confident the player wants to sign for the club. David Bernabeu feels Silva will join the club, and Gerard Romero holds the same belief.

The player will cost around €80million, with Barcelona expected to use the funds from the De Jong sale towards the signing of Bernardo.

