Report: Barcelona Will Try For Bernardo Silva After Jules Kounde

Barcelona will try and sign Bernardo Silva after they are sure of what is happening in regards to the Jules Kounde deal. Barcelona are in a battle with Chelsea for the Sevilla defender, with both teams showing no signs of backing down. A bidding war won't be something either side want, but it may happen.

Kounde is valued at around £55million, with Chelsea already launching a bid for that fee earlier today.

Barcelona will attempt to sign Bernardo Silva after Kounde.

According to Fabrizio Romano via BarcaTimes, Barcelona will attempt to sign Bernardo Silva after their pursuit of Jules Kounde. Chelsea currently lead the race for Kounde, but Barcelona will activate their economic lever tomorrow and attempt to win back the war for the Frenchman.

Bernardo Silva is a major target for Barcelona, and an attempt will be made for the midfielder after the Kounde deal is sorted out. The sale of Frenkie De Jong is a big factor in the pursuit of Silva, with Barcelona doing everything in their power to get De Jong to leave the club.

Barcelona are set to make around €310million in cash value tomorrow morning from activating their economic lever, which will likely be put straight to tabling a bid for Jules Kounde.

The Catalan club believe Kounde prefers to sign for them according to Gerard Romero, and even believe he would accept a lower salary than he's being offered at Chelsea to sign for the club.

Bernardo Silva has not hinted or asked to leave Manchester City this summer, but Barca believe they can entice the midfielder to leave the club. They will certainly at least try as soon as they can get Frenkie De Jong to leave the club.

