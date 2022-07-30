Report: Barcelona Will Try Their Absolute Best To Sign Bernardo Silva
Barcelona will try everything to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva this summer.
He has been a main target for Barcelona since the beginning, and Barcelona are now set to try with everything they have to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer. The club have decided that after Kounde, Bernardo is the next player they want to bring to the club.
Joan Laporta has said Barcelona are massive players in the transfer market again, and the signing of Bernardo would be a massive statement in the market.
According to David Bernabeu via Reshad Rahman, Barcelona are willing to try with everything they have to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. The club have always wanted Silva, and had him on the list of main targets alongside Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski.
Read More
Jorge Mendes has reportedly been offering Silva around Europe, and Barcelona have shown the most interest by far. Xavi wants the player, and Laporta spoke on the player last night in an interview with Ben Jacobs.
Frenkie De Jong needs to leave the club in order for Bernardo Silva to sign for the club. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Barca will try for the Manchester City midfielder should they move De Jong on.
Helena Condis has reported that Barcelona are confident Frenkie De Jong will eventually leave the club, despite what they are saying publicly. Mark Ogden has hinted at the fact that what Barcelona say publicly is usually far from the truth.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Report: Tottenham Hotspur Launch Bid for Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest