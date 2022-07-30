Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Will Try Their Absolute Best To Sign Bernardo Silva

Barcelona will try everything to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva this summer.

He has been a main target for Barcelona since the beginning, and Barcelona are now set to try with everything they have to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer. The club have decided that after Kounde, Bernardo is the next player they want to bring to the club.

Joan Laporta has said Barcelona are massive players in the transfer market again, and the signing of Bernardo would be a massive statement in the market.

Silva

According to David Bernabeu via Reshad Rahman, Barcelona are willing to try with everything they have to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. The club have always wanted Silva, and had him on the list of main targets alongside Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jorge Mendes has reportedly been offering Silva around Europe, and Barcelona have shown the most interest by far. Xavi wants the player, and Laporta spoke on the player last night in an interview with Ben Jacobs.

Frenkie De Jong needs to leave the club in order for Bernardo Silva to sign for the club. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Barca will try for the Manchester City midfielder should they move De Jong on.

Helena Condis has reported that Barcelona are confident Frenkie De Jong will eventually leave the club, despite what they are saying publicly. Mark Ogden has hinted at the fact that what Barcelona say publicly is usually far from the truth.

                              Read More Manchester City Coverage

BarcelonaManchester City

Bernardo Silva vs Leicester
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Advancing In Talks To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett15 minutes ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marc Cucurella Left Out Of Brighton's Matchday Squad For Pre-Season Friendly

By Dylan Mcbennett29 minutes ago
Liam Delap Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke City Interested In Signing Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton End Discussions With Manchester City Over Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Opted To Keep Nathan Aké Instead Of Pursuing Jules Kounde Transfer

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Slicker_2
News

Official: Manchester City Goalkeeper Cieran Slicker Joins Rochdale On Loan

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Want £50million Or Nothing From Manchester City In Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
Haaland
News

Report: Erling Haaland In Contention To Play Against Liverpool Tomorrow

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago