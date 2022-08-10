Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Will Use Frenkie De Jong Sale To Move For Bernardo Silva

Barcelona will use Frenkie De Jong's sale to either Chelsea or Manchester United to launch a pursuit for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona are heavily interested in making a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, but have one road block in their way, their own player. Frenkie De Jong must leave the club or lower his wages this summer. He is currently refusing to do both, which is a problem for Barcelona.

A move for Bernardo Silva can't be realised until Frenkie De Jong leaves the club.

Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong is key in Barcelona's Bernardo Silva pursuit.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Barcelona want to use the sale of Frenkie De Jong to pursue Bernardo Silva. The fee they will receive for Frenkie plus the space it would free up on the wage bill would allow Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Currently Frenkie refuses to leave the club, but will also not lower his salary. Chelsea are emerging as apparent favourites, with Manchester United turning their attention to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic instead.

The fee Manchester United agreed was €85million, and Chelsea's fee is expected to be around €80million. Manchester City value Bernardo at £80million, and are unlikely to accept any fee below that.

Frenkie De Jong wants to stay at Barcelona, but also wants to be paid what he feels he is owed. A salary reduction is out of the question, but for Barcelona it has to be one or the other.

Barca are eager to get the issue sorted fast in order to move for Bernardo, so the coming days will be key.

                                Read More Manchester City Coverage

BarcelonaManchester City

Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Have Given Bernardo Silva Assurances They Will Sign Him

By Dylan Mcbennett15 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Aware Bernardo Silva Wants To Join Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett37 minutes ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Offer For Sergio Gomez Has Been Revealed

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have No Definite Target For Left-Back

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva For Under £80million

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Sosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Lewandowski Pep
News

Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago