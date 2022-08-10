Report: Barcelona Will Use Frenkie De Jong Sale To Move For Bernardo Silva
Barcelona will use Frenkie De Jong's sale to either Chelsea or Manchester United to launch a pursuit for Bernardo Silva.
Barcelona are heavily interested in making a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, but have one road block in their way, their own player. Frenkie De Jong must leave the club or lower his wages this summer. He is currently refusing to do both, which is a problem for Barcelona.
A move for Bernardo Silva can't be realised until Frenkie De Jong leaves the club.
According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Barcelona want to use the sale of Frenkie De Jong to pursue Bernardo Silva. The fee they will receive for Frenkie plus the space it would free up on the wage bill would allow Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva.
Currently Frenkie refuses to leave the club, but will also not lower his salary. Chelsea are emerging as apparent favourites, with Manchester United turning their attention to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic instead.
The fee Manchester United agreed was €85million, and Chelsea's fee is expected to be around €80million. Manchester City value Bernardo at £80million, and are unlikely to accept any fee below that.
Frenkie De Jong wants to stay at Barcelona, but also wants to be paid what he feels he is owed. A salary reduction is out of the question, but for Barcelona it has to be one or the other.
Barca are eager to get the issue sorted fast in order to move for Bernardo, so the coming days will be key.
