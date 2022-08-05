Report: Barcelona Yet To Make An Offer For Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

According to Pep Guardiola, Barcelona are yet to make an offer for midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona have told Manchester City to expect a bid for Bernardo Silva according to Ben Jacobs, but as far as Pep Guardiola is aware, that offer has not came yet. Barca are expected to come in with an offer for the player, but it has not happened yet, and Frenkie De Jong is likely the reason.

Guardiola has said he will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way should be want to leave, but he would love to keep him.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Pep Guardiola himself via Simon Stone there has been no offer from Barcelona in regards to Bernardo Silva at this current time. There is large expectations that there will be an offer, but as of today Guardiola is unaware of any approaches made by the Catalan club.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta knows Guardiola personally, and has spoke on his relationship with City in recent days to the media.

Barcelona are expected to make a bid for the player when they are sure which players can be registered ahead of next season, they may need to activate a fourth economic lever to be able to achieve what they want financially this season.

Silva is reportedly open to a move to Barcelona, and Guardiola highlighted today if that is the case he won't stand in the players way.

Frenkie De Jong is a big factor in the deal, and the player needs to move on before anything can happen. The fact the Dutch midfielder is still at the club is the main reason why no offer has been made for Bernardo Silva.

