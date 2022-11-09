Report: Barcelona's Plan B Could See Swoop For Aymeric Laporte

With the imminent retirement of Gerard Pique, Barcelona could be looking to strengthen their defence during the winter transfer window.

In addition to Pique's departure, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Sergi Roberto are all suffering from injury, leaving Xavi short of choices at centre-back.

According to SPORT, Barcelona may swoop in for Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, should their plan A for Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez fail.

Aymeric Laporte's iconic celebration. (Photo by IMAGO / PA Images)

Martinez's current contract is set to run out next summer, which would see Barcelona be able to sign the Spaniard for free. However, if contract negotiations become complicated, Laporte could be the next best option for the Spanish side.

Xavi is said to be an admirer of the Man City defender, who is at the perfect age to invest in for the future.

Laporte, whose current contract runs out in the summer of 2025, has only played six times this season, with knee surgery keeping the defender from returning until recently.

Laporte has made 161 appearances for the Cityzens since his move from Bilbao in 2018, scoring 12 goals and assisting four others.

Barcelona were interested in the City man previously, with rumours linking the two together during the summer transfer window of 2021. However, no deal ever materialised.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manuel Akanji Named In Switzerland World Cup Squad - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Jude Bellingham Will End Up At Manchester City - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Fit For The World Cup - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Martin Demichelis Will Become The New River Plate Coach - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester United Chances Of Signing Target Are Low Due To Manchester City - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More