Report: Barnsley Want To Sign Manchester City Striker Slobodan Tedic On Loan

Barnsley have already started their season after their relegation to League 1 and it did not get off to a great start with a 1-0 away loss to Plymouth Argyle so now they are looking at reinforcing their frontline.

Slobodan Tedic has been at Manchester City for three years joining from Serbian side FK Cukaricki in January 2020 but it was agreed that he would spent the remainder of the season on loan in Serbia.

Slobodan Tedic

Tedic against Vitesse Arnhem

When he joined up with City it was decided that he would spend the next two seasons out on loan in the Eredivisie playing for PEC Zwolle whom he played 41 games for scoring three goals which is an underwhelming statistic with the side finishing bottom of the table last season.

However according to the Barnsley Chronicle The Tykes want him and the six foot three striker has been at Oakwell this week trying to finalise a deal.

His record at his first ever side in Serbia is significantly better that at Zwolle as he scored 21 goals in 73 appearances which led to City acquiring his services.

Tedic has never featured for Pep Guardiola's side and it looks unlikely that he ever will so a loan deal to the lower leagues in England to show his ability could be what is needed for the under 21 Serbian international.

If a deal is done in time he could make his debut against Cheltenham Town on the 6th August.

