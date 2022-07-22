Skip to main content

Report: Bayer Leverkusen And Manchester City Continue Talks Over Samuel Edozie

Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City are continuing talks over the sale of City under-23 player Samuel Edozie. Bayer Leverkusen are expected to sign Edozie. The deal was first reported last month by Fabrizio Romano, and he is now reporting that the clubs are finalising details so the player can become a Leverkusen player.

Edozie is playing with the under-23's while the two clubs have discussions over his fee.

Samuel Edozie for Manchester City

Samuel Edozie is set to join Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City are still in talks over the sale of Samuel Edozie. The clubs are in talks, and there are still some details to be discussed before the deal can happen.

Edozie is playing with the under-23's, and scored this week. Leverkusen are keen on the player, who signed from Milwall for £540,000 in 2019.

Sam Lee reported last week that the player had visited Germany, but joined the under-23's in Croatia while the two clubs negotiated a fee.

Manchester City have made £43million from academy player sales this summer, and expected to add to that amount with the sale of Samuel Edozie.

The deal is set to be around £10million for Edozie, as Manchester City continue their clear out of academy prospects.

Darko Gyabi, Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu have all been sold this summer already, with Arijanet Muric joining that list today.

Edozie can operate anywhere across the front line, and will be joining Leverkusen where a host of young talent has flourished in recent years. Florian Wirtz in the first team at the minute is a huge example, and Kai Havertz who left the club for Chelsea in 2020.

