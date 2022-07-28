Report: Bayer Leverkusen Still Strongly Interested In Manchester City's Samuel Edozie
Bayer Leverkusen still hold strong interest in Manchester City's Samuel Edozie, despite late pressure from Southampton to try and hijack the deal. Leverkusen have been the favorites to sign the player since the start, with Edozie travelling to Germany speak with the club already.
The player is now training with City's under-23's while he waits for the clubs to sort out his future.
According to Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, there is still strong interest from Bayer Leverkusen in Samuel Edozie. It was reported last week that Southampton were attempting to hijack the transfer, but Bayer Leverkusen are holding firm in their interest and not backing down.
Manchester City are prepared to part ways with Edozie for a fee of around £6million. The player is open to the move, and is waiting on his future to be resolved.
Kicker reported last week there was mutual interest in a deal being done between Edozie and Leverkusen, but that details still needed to be completed before it could be done.
Southampton have a good relationship with Manchester City since former City head of recruitment Joe Shields has now joined the Saints. The large influx of interest from the club in Manchester City academy players is no coincidence.
The Saints are still interested in the player, but Leverkusen are not backing down and are considered the favorites to sign him. Southampton remain interested in Liam Delap, and may look to sign him on loan as an alternative to Edozie should they lose out to Leverkusen.
Where will Edozie end up?
