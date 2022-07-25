Report: Bayer Leverkusen Will Have To Pay €6million for Samuel Edozie

Bayer Leverkusen will have yo pay €6million for Manchester City player Samuel Edozie this summer if they want to sign the player. Leverkusen have been interested for a number of weeks, and Edozie himself is open to the move at the moment.

Edozie is still training with the Manchester City under-23's while he waits for Leverkusen and City to come to an agreement on a deal for him.

Bayer Leverkusen want Samuel Edozie. IMAGO/PRO SPORTS IMAGES

According to Kicker, Bayer Leverkusen will have to pay €6million for Manchester City's Samuel Edozie. There are other clubs interested in the player and the deal at the current moment is reported as far from being done.

The two clubs have been in negotiations for a number of weeks, with Edozie having visited Germany to speak with Leverkusen before returning to Croatia to train with the City under-23's.

City continue to negotiate with Bayer Leverkusen, but the deal is not yet finished. Other clubs remain interested in a deal for Edozie.

There is mutual interest in a deal being completed between City and Leverkusen, which may give them the edge in completing the deal.

Edozie will follow in similar footsteps to Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City's academy for Borussia Dortmund and built a career for himself in Germany before coming back to England.

The Manchester City winger will be hoping to emulate Sancho, with the hopes of maybe establishing himself at City sometime in the future if he is successful enough at Bayer Leverkusen.

Will Edozie be successful in Germany?

Read More Manchester City Coverage