Skip to main content

Report: Bayer Leverkusen Will Have To Pay €6million for Samuel Edozie

Bayer Leverkusen will have yo pay €6million for Manchester City player Samuel Edozie this summer if they want to sign the player. Leverkusen have been interested for a number of weeks, and Edozie himself is open to the move at the moment. 

Edozie is still training with the Manchester City under-23's while he waits for Leverkusen and City to come to an agreement on a deal for him.

Samuel Edozie for Manchester City

Bayer Leverkusen want Samuel Edozie.

According to Kicker, Bayer Leverkusen will have to pay €6million for Manchester City's Samuel Edozie. There are other clubs interested in the player and the deal at the current moment is reported as far from being done.

The two clubs have been in negotiations for a number of weeks, with Edozie having visited Germany to speak with Leverkusen before returning to Croatia to train with the City under-23's.

City continue to negotiate with Bayer Leverkusen, but the deal is not yet finished. Other clubs remain interested in a deal for Edozie.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is mutual interest in a deal being completed between City and Leverkusen, which may give them the edge in completing the deal.

Edozie will follow in similar footsteps to Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City's academy for Borussia Dortmund and built a career for himself in Germany before coming back to England.

The Manchester City winger will be hoping to emulate Sancho, with the hopes of maybe establishing himself at City sometime in the future if he is successful enough at Bayer Leverkusen.

Will Edozie be successful in Germany?

                                   Read More Manchester City Coverage

Haaland
News

Pep Guardiola Gives Erling Haaland Verdict After Manchester City Debut

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez
News

New Signing Julian Alvarez Has Revealed He Is Very Happy With How Pre-Season Is Going

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Are Determined To Keep Hold Of Left-Back Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Pep x Tuchel Cover 2
News

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Provides Encouraging Words For Manchester City Fans After Arsenal Defeat

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Wilson-esbrand
News

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Impressive Josh Wilson-Esbrand Performance

By Jake Mahon17 hours ago
Pep x Klopp 2
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Thinks Manchester City Will Win The Premier League

By Jake Mahon18 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong Played At Centre-Back For Barcelona Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett21 hours ago
Wilson-Esbrand
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have No Plans To Allow Josh Wilson-Esbrand To Leave The Club

By Dylan Mcbennett21 hours ago