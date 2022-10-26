Report: Bayern Munich 'Considering Move' for Manchester City's Ilkay Gündoğan

With Ilkay Gündoğan's contract up at the end of 2023, the German's future at Manchester City is uncertain. Rumours have already linked him to Juventus, Barcelona and Galatasaray.

No deal is currently on the table for the 32-year-old but Gündoğan has expressed his willingness to stay beyond the end of the current season if reassured over game time.

According to Graeme Bailey, Bayern Munich are the next team linked to the Man City man. The German giants are reportedly 'considering a move' for Gündoğan, with the plan of signing the player for free next summer.

The midfielder joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 as Pep Guardiola's first signing of his reign, making 261 appearances since, scoring 51 goals and assisting 34 others.

Ilkay Gündoğan celebrates his title-winning goal against Aston Villa last season. IMAGO / Sportimage

Not only is Gündoğan able to adapt to different positions when called upon, but he has also been known to wear the captain's armband since the departure of club legend Fernandinho.

Gündoğan has been involved in many important moments during his time at the Etihad - the most recent being an important brace against Aston Villa at the end of the 2021/22 season, winning the league for the Blues.

The German would be a huge miss if he were to leave in the summer for Bayern, but as a former Dortmund player, it is difficult to see the transfer happening.

