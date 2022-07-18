Skip to main content

Report: Bayern Munich Cool Interest In Manchester City Target David Raum

Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in Manchester City target David Raum. Bayern had interest in the player, but it is now reportedly cooled. Bayern are happy with their options for Alphonso Davies as their starting left-back.

Manchester City have interest in David Raum. The Hoffenheim defender is an option should Manchester City not be able to convince Brighton to lower their asking price for Marc Cucurella.

David Raum

Bayern Munich have cooled interest in Raum.

According to Florian Plettenburg, Bayern Munich have cooled interest in Manchester City target David Raum. City have long standing interest in Raum, and are interested in the player should Brighton refuse to lower their price for Marc Cucurella.

Brighton want £50million for Cucurella, an amount Manchester City do not want to pay. City have Cucurella as a main target according to Fabrizio Romano, but for that price tag they do not want to pay. 

Raum is valued at £20-25million, and seen as a much cheaper alternative to to Cucurella. Borna Sosa from Stuttgart is also another full-back Manchester City are monitoring.

A left-back is now a priority for City, after Nathan Ake was revealed as staying at the club. A replacement for Raheem Sterling is also something that could be looked at as the window rolls on.

