Report: Bayern Munich are tempted to raid Manchester City again

The German Champions have been in negotiations with Liverpool for their star man Sadio Mane but if that deal breaks down they may look elsewhere in the North West of England.

Leroy Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020 so history may repeat itself if the Mane deal cannot get over the line.

Raheem Sterling in action IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Raheem Sterling's time at Manchester City is looking like it will come to an end this summer as he enters what should be the peak years of his career.

Several clubs across Europe have been put on red alert by City's willingness to let the England international leave.

He scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and will not be content sitting on the bench due to Pep Guardiola's constant rotation.

Sterling with Fernandinho IMAGO / PA Images

Therefore Bayern Munich are interested in the winger if a deal for Sadio Mane falls through according to The Telegraph.

So far Bayern Munich have had two bids rejected for Mane therefore if they fail with another bid it may be time to look elsewhere.

Chelsea, Real Mad,rid and Barcelona also have a strong interest in Sterling it may turn into a bidding war for the winger.

