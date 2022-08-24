Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva And Manchester City To Have Direct Conversation

Bernardo Silva and Manchester City will try to have a direct conversation soon to clarify everything regarding the players future.

Manchester City are confident internally on keeping Bernardo Silva at the club this summer, and will have a conversation soon directly with the player to clarify everything. A potential new deal could be discussed, Manchester City are confident.

The deal to Barcelona is now considered very difficult, especially due to the fact it is too late to find an adequate replacement.

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City and Bernardo Silva are expected to speak soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his Here We Go Podcast, Manchester City are hoping to have a direct conversation with Bernardo Silva to clarify everything about their future together.

A new contract could be discussed, with Manchester City now confident internally that the player will stay at the club next season.

The deal is now described as difficult for Barcelona to complete, and Manchester City are unwilling to allow the player to leave so late in the window. Letting Bernardo Silva go now with so little time left in the window would leave Manchester City short for the season.

Barcelona will be disappointed, but may come back in for the player. Bernardo Silva was always open to a move, and if it can't happen now, it may happen in the future.

Fabrizio Romano also added that if Frenkie De Jong does not leave the club, it is more than likely the Bernardo Silva deal cannot happen this summer.

