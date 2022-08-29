Report: Bernardo Silva Dreams Of Barcelona, But Won't Force Move

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva dreamed of joining Barcelona throughout the window, but understood why a move may not be possible.

A fee was set for the player, and had that fee been met, the player would have been allowed to leave the club with no problems.

Manchester City never forced the player to stay, but they did want the fee to be a handsome one financially.

Bernardo Silva dreams of Barcelona. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to Fabrizio Romano via his Here We Go podcast, Bernardo Silva dreams of joining Barcelona, but would never force a move from Manchester City. Bernardo would have joined Barcelona if a bid came that suited the club.

Pep Guardiola confirmed last week that the player would stay at the club, but admitted that he did love the idea of Barcelona.

Bernardo has reportedly turned down a new article according to an article written in the Times by Duncan Castles. The contract offer he reportedly turned down would have seen him earn as much as Kevin De Bruyne.

Although he may not leave this summer, there seems little hope that Manchester City can keep him next summer. This is the second summer in a row he has wanted to leave the club, and Manchester City will know they may not be able to keep him for a third.

The most important thing for Pep Guardiola though will be the present, and building for the season ahead with one of the world's best still in his side.

