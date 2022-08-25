Report: Bernardo Silva Has Agreed Personal Terms With PSG

Bernardo Silva has reportedly agreed personal terms with PSG.

The Manchester City midfielder has now reportedly agreed personal terms with PSG, but Manchester City have rejected the first bid from the French side. Bernardo's preference has always been Barcelona, but the player may take a move to PSG, as he does want to leave Manchester City.

Barcelona may not have the funds to pay this summer, and Bernardo Silva may now be aware of that.

Bernardo Silva has reportedly agreed personal terms with PSG. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Duncan Castles reports that Bernardo Silva has agreed personal terms with PSG. The player has reportedly agreed to join the French club, and rejected a new contract from Manchester City.

The contract would have seen Bernardo Silva earn a salary that matches Kevin De Bruyne's £350,000-a-week, but has turned it down. The player wanted to leave Manchester City last summer, but is now determined to make it a reality this year.

Barcelona may panic after this news, and may try and get the funds up to try and sign the midfielder. He has been a priority for the Catalan club for a long time, and the emergence of PSG as a competitor for his signing may force Barcelona to act soon.

Bernardo Silva really likes Barcelona, and according to Fabrizio Romano, would move tomorrow if a contract offer arrived at his door. It will be an interesting final five days in the window, especially when it comes to this Bernardo Silva saga.

