Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva Has Not Asked To Leave Manchester City Amid Interest From Barcelona

Bernardo Silva has reportedly not asked to leave Manchester City this summer, despite rumors suggesting he is anchoring for a move away. Barcelona are heavily interested, with Xavi picturing Bernardo as the perfect player for his midfield.

Pep Guardiola has publicly stated he expects Silva to be at the club next season, and the club themselves have mirrored that stance. 

Bernardo

Bernardo Silva celebrates for Manchester City

According to Lu Martin, Bernardo Silva has not asked, or even hinted at the possibility of leaving the club this summer. There is an £80m price tag on the player should Barcelona come knocking, but there doesn't seem to be a willingness from the player to leave England in the first place.

Barcelona were planning on attempting to sign Silva after the Frenkie De Jong sale, but that has been held up due to Barcelona owing the player almost £14million in wages.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We reported here on City Transfer Room last month that our source revealed Bernardo was set to stay at City next season, and the reports in the media ever since that day have backed up that claim.

Manchester City will need Bernardo Silva next season after losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Will Bernardo stay?

                                  Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1013052930h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Rejected An Approach From Chelsea For Centre-Back Aymeric Laporte

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1013091049h
Transfer Rumours

New Manchester City Signings Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega And Julian Alvarez Unveiled At The Etihad Stadium

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1010201906h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Make £76million Bid For Matthijs De Ligt To Replace Nathan Ake

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Will Undergo His Chelsea Medical Today Ahead Of Transfer From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Laporte Spain Cover
Features/Opinions

Aymeric Laporte Returns Home to Agen to See Local Stadium Named After the Manchester City Defender

By Matt Skinner5 hours ago
Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want Yan Couto To Leave On Loan And Not Permanently

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Appreciate RB Leipzig Centre-Back Josko Gvardiol But Are Yet To Make A Bid

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Salisu
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Mohammed Salisu Is Not Expected To Leave Southampton This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago