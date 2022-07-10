Report: Bernardo Silva Has Not Asked To Leave Manchester City Amid Interest From Barcelona
Bernardo Silva has reportedly not asked to leave Manchester City this summer, despite rumors suggesting he is anchoring for a move away. Barcelona are heavily interested, with Xavi picturing Bernardo as the perfect player for his midfield.
Pep Guardiola has publicly stated he expects Silva to be at the club next season, and the club themselves have mirrored that stance.
According to Lu Martin, Bernardo Silva has not asked, or even hinted at the possibility of leaving the club this summer. There is an £80m price tag on the player should Barcelona come knocking, but there doesn't seem to be a willingness from the player to leave England in the first place.
Barcelona were planning on attempting to sign Silva after the Frenkie De Jong sale, but that has been held up due to Barcelona owing the player almost £14million in wages.
We reported here on City Transfer Room last month that our source revealed Bernardo was set to stay at City next season, and the reports in the media ever since that day have backed up that claim.
Manchester City will need Bernardo Silva next season after losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.
Will Bernardo stay?
