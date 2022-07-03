Report: Bernardo Silva Instructs Jorge Mendes to Seal Barcelona Switch

Bernardo Silva has asked super-agent Jorge Mendes to assist in his move to the Catalan club this summer according to Sergio Decapvila of Sport

And it's not just Mendes that's been made aware of the Portuguese midfielder's desire to play for Blaugrana with Pep Guardiola being informed by the player himself.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Whilst there will be optimism from Silva's advisors for getting a deal done, they will also know that there are other factors that will influence any chance of this happening.

The Premier League champions won't be prepared to let someone who has been hugely influential for them in the five years he's been at the club go below what they value him at, Capdevila saying that figure could be up at £86million initially.

Another important cog in this transfer will be the outcome of the Frenkie de Jong saga. If Barcelona president Joan Laporta manages to move the Netherlands midfielder on, he would potentially have the money for both the transfer fee and wages.

Guardiola has always been clear on what he thinks about players wanting a move away and mentioned this when it was brought up at the press conference for the upcoming charity friendly between Barcelona and Manchester City in August.

"Today I think Bernardo Silva will continue. But as I've always said, since my time at Barça, I don't want players who don't want to be there. What I can say is that Bernardo is important to us"

