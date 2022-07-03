Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva Instructs Jorge Mendes to Seal Barcelona Switch

Bernardo Silva has asked super-agent Jorge Mendes to assist in his move to the Catalan club this summer according to Sergio Decapvila of Sport 

And it's not just Mendes that's been made aware of the Portuguese midfielder's desire to play for Blaugrana with Pep Guardiola being informed by the player himself. 

Bernardo vs Everton Away 1

Whilst there will be optimism from Silva's advisors for getting a deal done, they will also know that there are other factors that will influence any chance of this happening. 

The Premier League champions won't be prepared to let someone who has been hugely influential for them in the five years he's been at the club go below what they value him at, Capdevila saying that figure could be up at £86million initially. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bernardo vs Sporting Away

Another important cog in this transfer will be the outcome of the Frenkie de Jong saga. If Barcelona president Joan Laporta manages to move the Netherlands midfielder on, he would potentially have the money for both the transfer fee and wages. 

Guardiola has always been clear on what he thinks about players wanting a move away and mentioned this when it was brought up at the press conference for the upcoming charity friendly between Barcelona and Manchester City in August.

"Today I think Bernardo Silva will continue. But as I've always said, since my time at Barça, I don't want players who don't want to be there. What I can say is that Bernardo is important to us"

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

imago1012079725h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Is A Real Option For Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry

By Dylan Mcbennett7 minutes ago
Serge Gnabry in action for Germany
Transfer Rumours

Will Manchester City Replace Chelsea Bound Raheem Sterling With Serge Gnabry?

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Matthijs De Ligt for Juventus
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Matthijs De Ligt From Juventus, But Chelsea Remain Favorites

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Raheem Sterling and New Team-mate Reece James
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Sell Raheem Sterling To Chelsea Once Clubs Agree On Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Romeo Lavia for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Reach Full Agreement With Manchester City For Midfielder Romeo Lavia

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Phillips 2
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Why England Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Will Fit Perfectly Into Manchester City's Squad

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
James McAtee up Against Everton's Seamus Coleman
Transfer Rumours

Report: James McAtee Wanted By A Number Of Clubs But Wants To Prove Worth At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Raheem Sterling and Trent-Alexander Arnold
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling To Sell Home In Cheshire To Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold Amid Chelsea Rumors

By Dylan Mcbennett23 hours ago