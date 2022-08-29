Report: Bernardo Silva Is Happy To Stay At Manchester City

Manchester City are set to keep hold of their man, and Bernardo Silva is happy to stay at the club this summer.

The club never held Bernardo against his will, and always maintained if a suitable offer came through the door then a move could certainly happen.

Barcelona could not afford a move this summer due to their financial situation, so Bernardo now has to stay at Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva is happy to stay at Manchester City. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to Fabrizio Romano via his Here We Go podcast, Bernardo Silva is happy to stay at Manchester City this summer. The player would never force his way out, and is happy to stay on for the season.

Manchester City will now not let Bernardo Silva leave the club so close to deadline day. There is two days left in the window, and to find a replacement now would be virtually impossible for Pep Guardiola's side.

Barcelona had interest throughout the window, but Frenkie De Jong reportedly staying at the club has put a stop to them pursuing a move for Bernardo.

Manchester City always maintained if the £85million price tag was hit, Bernardo Silva could of course leave the club. Nobody reached that number, and therefore the player will stay for the season.

Barcelona may have been able to pursue Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong left. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Pep Guardiola has spoke of his importance in recent days, and it was easy to see when Manchester City played Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It is a huge advantage for Manchester City to keep him, but Barcelona may be back in January.V

