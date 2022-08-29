Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva Is Happy To Stay At Manchester City

Bernardo Silva is happy to stay at Manchester City this summer despite heavy interest from Barcelona.

Manchester City are set to keep hold of their man, and Bernardo Silva is happy to stay at the club this summer. 

The club never held Bernardo against his will, and always maintained if a suitable offer came through the door then a move could certainly happen.

Barcelona could not afford a move this summer due to their financial situation, so Bernardo now has to stay at Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is happy to stay at Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his Here We Go podcast, Bernardo Silva is happy to stay at Manchester City this summer. The player would never force his way out, and is happy to stay on for the season.

Manchester City will now not let Bernardo Silva leave the club so close to deadline day. There is two days left in the window, and to find a replacement now would be virtually impossible for Pep Guardiola's side.

Barcelona had interest throughout the window, but Frenkie De Jong reportedly staying at the club has put a stop to them pursuing a move for Bernardo.

Manchester City always maintained if the £85million price tag was hit, Bernardo Silva could of course leave the club. Nobody reached that number, and therefore the player will stay for the season.

Frenkie De Jong and Bernardo Silva

Barcelona may have been able to pursue Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong left.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pep Guardiola has spoke of his importance in recent days, and it was easy to see when Manchester City played Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It is a huge advantage for Manchester City to keep him, but Barcelona may be back in January.V

                   Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

Paqueta Lyon
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta Close To Joining West Ham

By Jake Mahon
imago1014151286h
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Match Preview

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jesse Lingard, Harry Toffolo, Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi
Features/Opinions

The One Player Manchester City Should Sign From Nottingham Forest

By Alex Caddick
Adedire Mebude
Transfer Rumours

Report: Three Clubs Interested In Manchester City's Adedire Mebude

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1014176089h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Confirms Bernardo Silva Won't Join Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gerard Romero Gives Bernardo Silva Update

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Have Ruled Out Signing Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Harry Kane
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Tottenham Hotspur Beat Nottingham Forest 2-0

By Dylan Mcbennett