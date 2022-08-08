Report: Bernardo Silva Is Really Keen To Join Barcelona This Summer

Bernardo Silva has now been reported as being extremely keen to join Barcelona this summer.

It's been reported for weeks that Bernardo Silva would be open to listen to proposals from Barcelona regarding him signing for the club, and now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that by saying the player is keen to move to Barcelona.

Barcelona are awaiting Frenkie De Jong's departure from the club before launching their pursuit of Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva is keen to join Barcelona IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bernardo Silva is keen on a move to Barcelona this summer. Barcelona have to shift Frenkie De Jong before the window closes on August 31st, but are confident they can accomplish it.

Manchester City have given the green light for Bernardo to leave the club according to Ferran Martinez, and Gerard Romero has reported the player is looking for houses in Barcelona in anticipation for a move.

Barcelona need to sell Frenkie De Jong first and are trying to get the player to either leave the club or take a significant pay-cut. The player is currently unwilling to take the salary reduction, but Barcelona are confident of selling him before the window is shut.

Bernardo will cost around €75-80million, which is in and around the same fee Manchester United's agreed deal for Frenkie De Jong is.

The Manchester City midfielder is now awaiting an approach from Barcelona, and is entirely open to accepting a move to the Catalan club.

