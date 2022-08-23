Report: Bernardo Silva Likely To Stay At Manchester City

Bernardo Silva looks set to stay at Manchester City according to reports this morning.

Manchester City have handled the Bernardo Silva saga admirably this summer. The club never stood in the players way, and never made him feel trapped. There was a price tag set, a reasonable one, and if it was met the could leave the club with no questions asked.

Barcelona cannot meet that price tag, and that means the player looks increasingly likely to stay at Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva look set to stay. IMAGO / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, Bernardo Silva looks set to stay at Manchester City this summer. Ferran Soriano last night confirmed he expected the player to stay, and it looks increasingly likely he will.

Bernardo Silva is currently in Barcelona ahead of tomorrow's friendly against the club, but is not expected to stay in the city for long. Manchester City will more than likely keep hold of the player this summer.

The valuation of £85million set on the player by Manchester City was a fair one for a player of his caliber. The likelihood of Barcelona completing a deal now is extremely low due to the timing. With eight days left in the window, there is little time for Manchester City to sign a replacement.

Bernardo Silva always wanted the move to Barcelona but respected that the club had to make their money. The club always maintained he could leave if a valuation was met.

