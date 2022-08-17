Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva May Be Open To A Contract Extension

Bernardo Silva may be open to a contract extension at Manchester City this summer amid reports the Portuguese midfielder is set to stay at the club.

Barcelona fans may despair this morning, as reports from England are heavily suggesting Bernardo Silva is set to stay at Manchester City. The midfielder is now reportedly open to signing a contract extension at the club.

Barcelona are still interested, and it will be interesting to see what their next move is following the latest movements.

According to Oliver Kay of the Athletic, Bernardo Silva may be open to signing a contract extension at Manchester City this summer, amid reports the player is now set to stay at the club.

The player has previously said he wants to leave the club, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, but according to Oliver Kay had a change of heart in the last few days.

The reception the player got against Bournemouth would be enough to change anyone's mind, and may have decided his. Barcelona also have the issue of having to reach Manchester City's 100million valuation, which the Catalan club may not be capable of doing.

Manchester City had identified replacements in case they needed to let Bernardo Silva go. Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta was one of them, but the recent news may be music to Lyon fans ears, as the midfielder is now set to stay at the club.

