Report: Bernardo Silva On The Bench For Manchester City's Opening Game

Bernardo Silva is on the bench for Manchester City today against West Ham amid interest from Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva is not starting City's opening game of the Premier League season today, amid heavy rumours the midfielder will be joining Barcelona. Reporters in Spain are confident the transfer will happen, and the player being on the bench only adds fuel to an already blazing fire.

City want to keep the player, but Bernardo is open to listening to offers from Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva is on the bench for Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

City have started Erling Haaland, but there is no place in the eleven for Bernardo Silva. Joan Laporta has promised the player he will sign him, and Barcelona have informed Manchester City to prepare for a bid this summer.

Bernardo himself has not asked to leave or even hinted at it, but his agent Jorge Mendes has been offering him around Europe to clubs. Barcelona have shown the most interest out of any club, and are waiting for Frenkie De Jong to leave the club in order to fully pursue a deal.

Ilkay Gundogan has came into the starting eleven for Silva, and is captaining the side. The official captain won't be announced until the end of the transfer window, but it may come as a surprise to some that Ruben Dias hasn't been handed the armband.

It will be interesting to see what Pep Guardiola has to say after the game when asked about the decision to leave Bernardo Silva on the bench.

Official Manchester City line-up: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

Read More Manchester City Coverage