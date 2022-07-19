Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva Remains Xavi's Biggest Goal This Transfer Window

Manchester City have sold quite a few big name players this transfer window with Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko all leaving the club yet there could still be another big money departure with Barcelona manager Xavi still holding a strong interest in Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese international has been at Manchester City for five years joining from AS Monaco back in 2017 for £43.5 million and has had a very successful period at the club.

Silva

Silva in action

He has played 249 games for the club scoring 48 goals and assisting 50 whilst also winning the FA Cup once, the League Cup four times and the Premier League four times.

The season just gone could certainly be regarded as his best due to his early season form and he contributed massively to their Premier League title win so it makes sense that a lot of sides would welcome him to their club in open arms.

Barcelona are the one club who seem to be cheeky enough to try their luck for him though with numerous reports stating that the Catalan club want him and are prepared to test City's resolve.

So far Barcelona have spent big to try and close the gap to their rivals Real Madrid next season by signing Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi.

They have also brought in Andreas Christensen and Frank Kessie on frees however Xavi is not done there.

According to journalist Helena Condis Silva is the great desire and they will not throw the towel in due to the fact they believe Frenkie De Jong will change his mind and leave the club which should mean that they can fund the Silva transfer.

BarcelonaManchester City

imago1010658403h
