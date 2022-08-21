Report: Bernardo Silva Says He Is Happy At Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has said he is happy at Manchester City in a post-match interview after today's Newcastle United game.

Manchester City fans will be rejoicing after hearing Bernardo Silva's post-match interview today. The Portuguese midfielder spoke after the game and addressed his future. There is large speculation surrounding a move to Barcelona, and the player put some of them to bed today.

Barcelona are still expected to try for the player, but time really is running out.

Bernardo Silva in action today. IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after the match, Bernardo Silva spoke about how he was happy at the club and focused on the future.

"I'm happy at Manchester City. I'm doing my best to help the club. I'm very focused here."

Strong words, and Manchester City fans will be hoping the midfielder stays for the season. Bernardo Silva was instrumental today for the Blue's, scoring the equalizer and winning man of the match as Manchester City rescued a point.

Manchester City play Barcelona on Wednesday in a friendly, and Bernardo Silva will travel to the club who want him so badly. There may be some hope from Barcelona's side to speak to the player, but he is now more than likely staying.

Barcelona could not register Jules Kounde for their game today against Real Sociedad, and the Catalan club are unlikely to have the funds to sign the midfielder this summer.

It looks now more likely than ever that Bernardo Silva will stay a blue this season.

