Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva Says He Is Happy At Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has said he is happy at Manchester City in a post-match interview after today's Newcastle United game.

Manchester City fans will be rejoicing after hearing Bernardo Silva's post-match interview today. The Portuguese midfielder spoke after the game and addressed his future. There is large speculation surrounding a move to Barcelona, and the player put some of them to bed today.

Barcelona are still expected to try for the player, but time really is running out.

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva in action today.

Speaking after the match, Bernardo Silva spoke about how he was happy at the club and focused on the future.

"I'm happy at Manchester City. I'm doing my best to help the club. I'm very focused here."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Strong words, and Manchester City fans will be hoping the midfielder stays for the season. Bernardo Silva was instrumental today for the Blue's, scoring the equalizer and winning man of the match as Manchester City rescued a point.

Manchester City play Barcelona on Wednesday in a friendly, and Bernardo Silva will travel to the club who want him so badly. There may be some hope from Barcelona's side to speak to the player, but he is now more than likely staying.

Barcelona could not register Jules Kounde for their game today against Real Sociedad, and the Catalan club are unlikely to have the funds to sign the midfielder this summer.

It looks now more likely than ever that Bernardo Silva will stay a blue this season.

                           Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

imago1013814952h
Match Coverage

Nathan Ake Injured In Game Against Newcastle United

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Erling Haaland scores in thrilling 3-3 Draw | Newcastle United Vs Manchester City

By Alex Caddick
Kyle Walker
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learnt From Manchester City's Draw With Newcastle United

By Elliot Thompson
Haaland
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City Held 3-3 By Newcastle United

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-1 Down At Half-Time Against Newcastle

By Dylan Mcbennett
Gundogan
Match Coverage

Watch: Ilkay Gundogan Puts Manchester City 1-0 Up Against Newcastle

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kaldiou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Chelsea Collapse Against Leeds United

By Elliot Thompson
Miguel Almiron, Newcastle
Match Coverage

Newcastle United Unchanged For Manchester City Clash

By Elliot Thompson