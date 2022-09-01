Report: Bernardo Silva Speaks On Manchester City Future

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been the subject of one of the summer's biggest saga's. Barcelona and PSG were named that showed interest in the player, and he has finally spoken out about his future.

Bernardo will stay at Manchester City this season, and has revealed he is happy to do so.

The player revealed their was one offer from a club, but didn't state who it was.

Bernardo Silva has spoke on his Manchester City future. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

In his interview with Simon Bajkowski for Manchester Evening News, Bernardo spoke about how the culture in Manchester is difficult for him to adjust to being from Portugal.

"I'm from Portugal and my culture is a bit different from your culture off the pitch," he said. "I love Manchester and people are really nice here the way they have treated me in the streets, bars, restaurants — it is just a bit different from where I'm from and sometimes you want different things in your life."

The midfielder was open to a move this summer, and had Barcelona officially approached the club with an offer suitable to their valuation, the club would have allowed him to leave.

Bernardo will stay at the club this season. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Bernardo spoke about one offer from a club, but didn't reveal which. The club is more than likely PSG, with Duncan Castles from the Times reporting that the club made an official bid for the player last week.

The player will stay this season, but may be open to a move next summer.

