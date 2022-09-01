Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva Speaks On Manchester City Future

Bernardo Silva has finally spoken out about his Manchester City future amid heavy rumours the player was going to leave this summer.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been the subject of one of the summer's biggest saga's. Barcelona and PSG were named that showed interest in the player, and he has finally spoken out about his future.

Bernardo will stay at Manchester City this season, and has revealed he is happy to do so.

The player revealed their was one offer from a club, but didn't state who it was.

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has spoke on his Manchester City future.

In his interview with Simon Bajkowski for Manchester Evening News, Bernardo spoke about how the culture in Manchester is difficult for him to adjust to being from Portugal.

"I'm from Portugal and my culture is a bit different from your culture off the pitch," he said. "I love Manchester and people are really nice here the way they have treated me in the streets, bars, restaurants — it is just a bit different from where I'm from and sometimes you want different things in your life."

The midfielder was open to a move this summer, and had Barcelona officially approached the club with an offer suitable to their valuation, the club would have allowed him to leave.

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo will stay at the club this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bernardo spoke about one offer from a club, but didn't reveal which. The club is more than likely PSG, with Duncan Castles from the Times reporting that the club made an official bid for the player last week.

The player will stay this season, but may be open to a move next summer.

             Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Tried For Bernardo Silva On Deadline Day

By Dylan Mcbennett
Luke Mbete
News

OFFICIAL: Luke Mbete Has Joined Huddersfield Town On Loan

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland Phild Foden Kevin De Bruyne
News

Three Manchester City Players Named In Premier League Team Of The Month

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
Exclusives

Exclusive: Didi Hamann on if Erling Haaland Can Break Mohamed Salah’s Record

By Charlie Webb
Luke Mbete
Transfer Rumours

Report: Luke Mbete Will Join Huddersfield Town On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett
Edozie, Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Sam Edozie And Juan Larios Have Signed Their Southampton Contracts

By Jake Mahon
Claudio Gomes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Claudio Gomes May Join Palermo

By Dylan Mcbennett
Julian Alvarez
Media

'Amazing' - Shaun Wright Phillips Praises Julian Alvarez Post Nottingham Forest Brace

By Alex Caddick