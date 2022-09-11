Report: Bernardo Silva 'Still A Target' For Barcelona

Part of the task with being a big club is the interest your big player gather from other clubs, Manchester City are finding that out this summer, and beyond.

Barcelona still have Bernardo Silva in their sights, and could make a move for the midfielder as early as January. Bernardo has always been a main target, and the closure of the market did not change Barca's intentions.

Should a bid come in when the January window opens, Manchester City may be prepared to lose Bernardo.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Henry Tomlinson of the Daily Mail, Barcelona still have Bernardo Silva as target, and could move for the Portuguese midfielder as early as January.

Barcelona's salary cap was increased by La Liga this past week, meaning a signing like Bernardo is now more than possible. It is certainly more possible than it was in the summer.

The Frenkie De Jong situation and stories like Memphis Depay meant a deal was near impossible for Barcelona to carry out in the summer, but Bernardo Silva was always open to the move.

Pep Guardiola knew this, but when Barcelona did try to move for the player it was too late in the window.

Bernardo Silva's father confirmed talks between his son and Barcelona did take place, but it was no considered the right time for either party in the end.

Could a January move or a summer move be the right time for Bernardo Silva and Barcelona?

