Report: Bernardo Silva Still Wants To Join Barcelona

Bernardo Silva reportedly still wants to join Barcelona this summer despite reports from England suggesting he was happy to stay at Manchester City.

The Bernardo Silva saga may not be over, at least not in Spain anyways. Reports in Spain are now suggesting the player still wants to join Barcelona, and the club are still planning on pursuing him this summer. Barcelona believe they can afford him.

Bernardo Silva has always been open to the move, and nothing has changed in regards to that according to Spanish reports.

Bernardo Silva still wants Barcelona. IMAGO / ANP

According to Gerard Romero, Bernardo Silva still wants to join Barcelona this summer. Reports from England this morning were adamant that the player is now set to stay and happy to stay at Manchester City this summer, but the media in Spain have a different idea.

Bernardo has always been open to the move. Barcelona believe they can provide a package suitable enough to convince Manchester City to allow the player to leave.

The player will leave the club if Barcelona can convince Manchester City to let him. The Manchester club will not force him to stay, but want to make sure they get their money's worth from his transfer if he is going to leave.

Barcelona have not received any indication that the player is now against moving for any reason, and believe if they can navigate around the Financial Fair Play regulations, Bernardo Silva will be a Barcelona player.

