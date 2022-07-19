Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona A Real Possibility If Frenkie De Jong Signs For Manchester United

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona will be a real possibility if Frenkie De Jong signs for Manchester United, and Barcelona sell Barca Studios. Silva has been linked to Barcelona since the beginning of the window, with the club showing heavy interest in the Portuguese midfielder.

According to Graeme Bailey, Manchester City are not interested in allowing Bernardo Silva to leave this summer, but reports in Spain are a lot different to the reports in England.

Bernardo Silva is the subject of heavy interest from Barcelona. IMAGO / Xinhua

According to Gerard Romero via Reshad Rahman, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona can become a real possibility if Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United happens, and if Barcelona can sell Barca studios.

If Frenkie De Jong does not leave Barcelona, Bernardo Silva will not join the club. The entire deal hinges on Manchester United convicing Frenkie to sign for the club.

De Jong is owed £17million in wages by Barcelona due to pay cuts he took during the pandemic when Barca were in serious financial trouble. The Dutch midfielder now wants them wages paid back to him, but Barcelona at the moment have not yielded to his demands.

Barcelona have asked Frenkie De Jong to take a pay cut in order to stay at the club, but according to Fabrizio Romano the player is not interested in taking one at the moment.

Gerard Romero also reported earlier in the week that an agreement was in place between Barcelona, Manchester City and Bernardo Silva's agent Jorge Mendes. The agreement is for a fee lower than €80million.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Bernardo Silva should Manchester United sign Frenkie De Jong.

