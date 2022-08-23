Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Is Not 'Impossible'

The reports in Spain are still not giving up on Bernardo Silva's transfer to Barcelona.

The reporters in Spain are maintaining that a deal for Bernardo Silva is certainly not impossible this summer, and judging by recent reports, Memphis Depay could end up being key in the deal.

There are certain factors that need to fall into place before a deal can happen, but Barcelona still believe.

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is not impossible. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Gerard Romero, a deal for Bernardo Silva is not impossible this summer. Gerard Romero had this to say on a potential deal for the player happening this summer.

"I can't say he will become a Barça player like I did with Koundé, but Bernardo Silva is not impossible. I said it a thousand times. No, it’s not impossible."

Frenkie De Jong still remains key in the deal, but Memphis Depay's collapsed deal with Juventus may end up being key in the deal.

Manchester United are now interested in Memphis Depay, and they are willing to pay £10million. Juventus were set to get the player for free. Manchester United may be offering £10million in order to help Barcelona pay Frenkie De Jong's deferred wages.

If the Dutch midfielder leaves Barcelona, the Catalan club can make a proper pursuit for Bernardo Silva. This may be why Gerard Romero maintains that a deal is certainly not impossible for the player.

It will be a difficult deal to complete, but the reports in Spain believe there is still a deal to be done.

