Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Is Now 'Over'

The Bernardo Silva to Barcelona saga is now described as 'over'.

Sources close to us here at City Transfer Room have informed us that the Bernardo Silva saga to Barcelona is now over. The club will not sign the player, and he will stay at Manchester City this season.

Our source also informed us that Frenkie De Jong is now likely to stay at Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva will almost certainly stay at Manchester City. IMAGO / ANP

According to sources close to us at City Transfer Room, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is now over. The saga is done, and Barcelona will not sign the player this summer.

The price tag was always a big obstacle for Barcelona to overcome on their pursuit of Bernardo Silva. £85million is a massive fee, and with Barcelona already spending big on other players, it was always a battle to raise funds for Bernardo Silva.

The only way they could have signed the player was if Frenkie De Jong left the club. Manchester United were willing to pay £85million for the player, and that would have paid Bernardo Silva's fee.

Frenkie De Jong is now likely to stay unless something happens late on in the window, with Laurie Whitwell reporting Manchester United view Casemiro as an alternative to the Dutch midfielder.

Ferran Soriano also spoke on the situation today, stating,

"It is a little late to be talking about inputs and outputs".

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City count on the player, and believe it would be extremely difficult to find a replacement in the next seven days if they were to allow him to leave.

Bernardo Silva is now heavily expected to stay!

Read More Manchester City Coverage: