Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Still A Possibility

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is reportedly still a possibility, and according to reports in Spain, the player was discussed by Manchester City and Barcelona yesterday.

Pep Guardiola was cryptic with his words yesterday when it came to Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City manager refused to rule out the possible departure of Bernardo Silva, and reports in Spain still believe the deal could happen.

Bernardo Silva wants the move, and it is all down to whether the two clubs can find an agreement.

Bernardo Silva in action alongside Frenkie De Jong. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Gerard Romero, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is still a possibility. The player was reportedly discussed by the two clubs yesterday, and the deal is not dead in the water yet.

Ferran Soriano said yesterday that Manchester City's market is closed and Bernardo Silva would be staying, but Gerard Romero posted last night that the Chief Executive knew more than he was letting on.

Bernardo Silva has always wanted to join Barcelona, and this much was confirmed by Pep Guardiola last night. The problem that always surrounded a possible deal was the financial side of things.

Barcelona would need to pay £85million to sign Bernardo Silva, they do not currently have the funds to do so, or they don't have the funds to do it within FFP regulations at the very least.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano in his Here We Go podcast the other day, Frenkie De Jong would still need to leave for Bernardo Silva to join. This remains the case.

