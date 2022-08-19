Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Still 'Very Possible'

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is still very possible this summer, with the words "Calma" being used to describe the situation.

Barcelona are reportedly still hoping to sign Bernardo Silva this summer, with the transfer being a possibility and certainly not out of the question. The club believe it can happen, but do need things to go their way in order for it to take place.

Salaries will need to be cut and players will need to leave in order for Barcelona to get their man, they are working on it every day.

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is still possible. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Gerard Romero, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is still very possible. The Spanish journalist told his fans "Calma" in regards to the deal, and believes despite rumours the saga is not over yet.

Frenkie De Jong needs to make a decision on his future this week. The Dutch midfielder either has to leave the club or take a salary cut. As soon as that decision is made, Barcelona can begin to fully pursue Bernardo Silva.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may join Chelsea tonight, as according to David Ornstein the English club have offered £15million plus Marcos Alonso for the Gambian striker. Barcelona are said to want a just cash deal, due to their pursuit of Bernardo Silva.

The finale of the transfer window is set to be one of the best in years, and everyone will have their eyes on Catalonia to see if Barcelona can find a way to sign Bernardo Silva.

