Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Will Only Happen If Frenkie De Jong Joins Manchester United

News broke yesterday of Manchester City and Barcelona agreeing a deal for the transfer of Bernardo Silva. The fee is set to be below €80million, which is lower than the original fee reported. Manchester City were initially said to have wanted €100million.

The deal however hinges on Frenkie De Jong going to Manchester United. This looks less and less likely by the day, with different twists and turns around every corner.

Manchester City and Barcelona have reportedly agreed a fee for Bernardo Silva IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Gerard Romero yesterday, Barcelona need to sell Frenkie De Jong to fund any transfer for Bernardo Silva. Barcelona and Manchester United have agreed a fee of €75million fixed for Frenkie, and this fee would be expected to go straight to Bernardo Silva.

However, there is deferred wages in the region of €17million owed to Frenkie, a sum of money he is not keen on passing up. De Jong has travelled with the Barcelona squad to the US today, putting further holes in Manchester United's hopes of signing him.

Manchester United fans are growing impatient over the impasse, in a saga that has ran since the 11th of May.

Bernardo has not yet stated whether he wants to leave or even hinted at the possibility, but Jorge Mendes has been said to have been involved in negotiations between the two club.

Manchester City fans will be hoping Manchester United do not get Frenkie De Jong.

