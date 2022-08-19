Report: Bernardo Silva To PSG Ruled Out Due To Neymar Staying

Bernardo Silva's move to PSG has now been ruled out due to the fact Neymar is staying at the club this summer.

As we reported two days ago, sources close to us here at City Transfer Room informed us PSG have not got the funds to match Manchester City's valuation this summer.

Neymar was tipped to leave at one stage, and if he had things may have been different in terms of Bernardo Silva and PSG.

Bernardo Silva to PSG has been ruled out. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Le Parisien, PSG's move for Bernardo Silva is ruled out due to the fact that Neymar is staying at the club. If Neymar had of left the club, funds may have been available for PSG to try and find an agreement with Manchester City.

Bernardo's priority is of course Barcelona, and it is not known whether he would have moved to PSG had a proposal came his way. Barcelona are still figuring out whether they can make a move for the player.

Manchester City's valuation of the player is the thing causing trouble for interested clubs. £85million is a very fair price for a player at the peak of his powers with a contract until June 2025.

Bernardo Silva is now expected to stay at Manchester City unless Barcelona can find the funds, with the Catalan club still quietly believing they can somehow complete the signing.

Gerard Romero gave fans hope earlier today by saying it is still possible for the player to sign for Barcelona.

