Report: Bernardo Silva To PSG Was Never Advanced Or Realistic

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite interest from the club and an official bid being launched, Bernardo Silva to PSG was never a realistic transfer.

PSG were the only club that bid for Bernardo Silva this summer, but the deal was at no point advanced or realistic. 

Bernardo's preference was and still is Barcelona. A move to PSG was less enticing for the player than a move to the Catalan city. PSG sent a bid to Manchester City as reported by Duncan Castles, but it was rejected instantly.

The club felt Manchester City were pricing Bernardo Silva off the market.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Bernardo Silva moving to PSG this summer was never advanced or realistic as a transfer.

The French club sent a bid to Manchester City for the player, but it was turned down very quickly. PSG offered €70million, which was way of City's £85million valuation of the Portuguese midfielder.

Bernardo Silva had the preference to move to Barcelona and still does. Barcelona are planning on trying for him in January or even next summer, and the mood is that Bernardo will accept a move.

Manchester City never had a problem with the player leaving the club this summer, as long as they got what they felt they deserved in terms of a price tag.

Barcelona remains the most likely destination.

£85million is a lot of money, but Bernardo is a unique player, and that is reflected in the price tag.

PSG are not thought to be thinking of entering into negotiations again, and Barcelona remains the most likely destination for the player.

