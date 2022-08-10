Report: Bernardo Silva Wants To Leave Manchester City For Barcelona

Manchester City want to keep Bernardo Silva this summer, but the player wants to leave the club for Barcelona.

Manchester City fans were not too impressed after reading the interview Bernardo Silva done for ESPN today, and the player now reportedly certainly wants to leave for Barcelona.

The Portuguese midfielder was cryptic with his words in regards to his future, and certainly left the door open for an exit to Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva reportedly wants to leave Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Pedro Sepulveda, Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City for Barcelona this summer. Barcelona want the player, with manager Xavi Hernandez having an obsession with the midfielder according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bernardo Silva didn't really give Manchester City fans much hope in his interview today with ESPN, stating the club would allow a player to leave if he wasn't happy to stay.

Gerard Romero has reported that he feels Bernardo Silva will be a Barcelona player and all signs at the moment seem to be pointing towards that at the moment.

Frenkie De Jong is still an obstacle in the way in terms of Barcelona's pursuit of the ex-Monaco midfielder, with the club needing to either sell Frenkie De Jong or force him to lower his salary.

Chelsea are now close to agreeing a fee with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong, but face competition with Manchester United who agreed a fee for the player a month ago.

As soon as Frenkie De Jong is sold, Barcelona will be able to move freely in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva.

