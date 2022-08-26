Report: Bernardo Silva Will Buy A New Home In Manchester

Bernardo Silva will now reportedly buy a new home in Manchester, after Pep Guardiola confirmed the player would not leave the club next season.

Pep Guardiola was clear with his words for the first time in the Bernardo Silva saga earlier, as he confirmed the player would indeed stay at the club this season. Barcelona's interest is now all but over, and Manchester City will keep Bernardo Silva for at least another year.

The player is now reportedly looking for a new home in Manchester, as he looks to get comfortable for the season ahead.

Bernardo Silva will buy a new home in Manchester. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Jose Alvarez, Bernardo Silva is looking for a new home in Manchester after it was confirmed the player would not be leaving the club this season. Pep Guardiola confirmed the news earlier on in his press conference.

Bernardo Silva was open to a move to the Catalan giants, but will be staying put at Manchester City for the season. The player is now looking for a new home to make himself feel even more comfortable with his surroundings.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Bernardo Silva really liked the prospect of Barcelona the other night, but the club cannot afford to sign the player this summer.

Manchester City have an £85millon price tag on Bernardo Silva, and with Frenkie De Jong now staying at the club this season, it is a bridge too far for Barcelona.

Is this a good decision by Bernardo Silva?

