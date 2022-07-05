Report: Bernardo Silva Will Not Force A Move From Manchester City Despite Reports

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva will not force a move away from the club this summer, despite heavy reports suggesting otherwise. It is suggested Bernardo Silva has said "yes" to Barcelona, but reports of the player trying to push his way out of the club are untrue.

We reported here on City Transfer Room that Bernardo Silva was set to stay at Manchester City this summer, but the player is one of three main targets for Barcelona. The other two are Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, but Barcelona currently in negotiations with both.

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away IMAGO / Jones

According to Bruno Andrade, Bernardo Silva will not force a move out of Manchester City this summer. There are heavy links between the player and Barcelona, with Bernardo being at the very top of their list. Barcelona are yet to make an approach, with the sale of Frenkie De Jong not yet being completed a possible factor.

Barcelona manager Xavi dreams of Bernardo Silva in midfield, and is said to be eager for the club to sign the Portuguese midfielder.

Pep Guardiola highlighted his expectation that Bernardo would be a City player next season in a recent interview.

Will Bernardo Silva stay at Manchester City next season?

