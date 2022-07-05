Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva Will Not Force A Move From Manchester City Despite Reports

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva will not force a move away from the club this summer, despite heavy reports suggesting otherwise. It is suggested Bernardo Silva has said "yes" to Barcelona, but reports of the player trying to push his way out of the club are untrue.

We reported here on City Transfer Room that Bernardo Silva was set to stay at Manchester City this summer, but the player is one of three main targets for Barcelona. The other two are Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, but Barcelona currently in negotiations with both.

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away

According to Bruno Andrade, Bernardo Silva will not force a move out of Manchester City this summer. There are heavy links between the player and Barcelona, with Bernardo being at the very top of their list. Barcelona are yet to make an approach, with the sale of Frenkie De Jong not yet being completed a possible factor.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona manager Xavi dreams of Bernardo Silva in midfield, and is said to be eager for the club to sign the Portuguese midfielder. 

Pep Guardiola highlighted his expectation that Bernardo would be a City player next season in a recent interview.

Will Bernardo Silva stay at Manchester City next season?

                             Read More Manchester City Coverage

Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea To Step Up Their Pursuit Of Manchester City's Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson8 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips is leaving Leeds United
News

New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Cannot Wait To Link-up With Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet Romeo Lavia Set For Southampton Medical

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago
imago1011312246h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing 17-Year Old Forward Dzenan Pejcinovic As Free Agent

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?
News

Gabriel Jesus Reveals Excitement About Arsenal Move Saying 'I believe 100 per cent in Mikel'

By Elliot Thompson10 hours ago
Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Eye Marc Cucurella Move Next After Kalvin Phillips Announcement

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: OGC Nice Are Readying A Bid For Manchester City's Issa Kabore

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago
Gyabi_2
News

Official: Manchester City Youngster Darko Gyabi Signs For Leeds United

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago