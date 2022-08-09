Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva Willing To Lower Salary To Join Barcelona

Bernardo Silva is reportedly willing to lower his salary to join Barcelona this summer, amid heavy interest from the Catalan club.

Manchester City may be moving closer and closer to losing Bernardo Silva, and the player is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to sign the Spanish giants. Barca are currently working on a may to sign Bernardo, which hinges on what happens in the Frenkie De Jong situation.

Barcelona need Frenkie De Jong to leave or take a substantial pay-cut in order for any deal regarding Bernardo Silva to happen.

According to Sport in Spain. Bernardo Silva is willing to take a pay-cut to join Barcelona this summer. Barcelona are awaiting the situation with Frenkie De Jong to be solved before making a move, but have Manchester City have reportedly given Bernardo the green light to leave.

The player is willing to take a pay-cut according to Sport, and he may well need to considering Barcelona's financial situation. The club are currently in the process of activating their fourth economic lever just to register their new signings ahead of the new season.

Sales and salary cuts are still needed, and Gerard Pique is the first one who has agreed to a salary cut. As things stand, Frenkie De Jong has no intention of lowering his salary.

Bernardo Silva is willing to move, and Barcelona are willing to sign, but they need to sort out some problems within their own house before trying to take Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. 

