Report: Bernardo Silva's Camp Relaxed On Future, Manchester City Expect Player To Stay

Bernardo Silva's camp are relaxed on the players future. They are not currently trying to force a move out of Manchester, and are at the moment content with staying.

As we reported last night on the City Transfer Room, Bernardo is a number one target for Barcelona. Barca want the player, as does Xavi, but according to an exclusive source we spoke to last week, Bernardo is expected to stay.

Bernardo Silva in full flight for Manchester City IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Pol Ballus of the Athletic now reports that Bernardo Silva and Manchester City are relaxed regarding the players future at the club.

Talks were held in February with Bernardo Silva and his family, and the general feeling after the meeting was that Manchester was Bernardo's home. They even went as far as to call Manchester City a perfect match for Bernardo.

Barcelona will push, and are expected to do so after the sale of Frenkie De Jong. They are intent on returning Barcelona to the pinnacle, and understand what a player like Bernardo could do for them.

But as it stands, Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City. The player is expected to fight for Pep Guardiola's side next season, as they chase history.

