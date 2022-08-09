Skip to main content

Report: Bernardo Silva's Transfer To Barcelona Would Require Significant Fee

Bernardo Silva's transfer to Barcelona would have to be a significant fee in order for Manchester City to agree to part ways with the player.

There are rumours circulating Spain that Manchester City and Barcelona have agreed a fee lower than €80million for Bernardo Silva, but reports in England suggest any deal for the player would have to be a significant amount for City to part ways.

Bernard Silva is open to the move, but City will have to have a replacement for the player before they allow him to leave the club.

Any deal that sees Bernardo join Barcelona would have to be for a significant fee.

According to Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, any deal that sees Bernardo Silva leave Manchester City this summer would have to be for a significant fee. Reports in Spain suggest the fee is around €50million, but English reporters have rubbished them claims.

City would also need to have a replacement in place before allowing Bernardo to leave the club. Lucas Paqueta has been linked to the club, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed City have him on a list of replacements in case Bernardo does leave.

Barcelona really want the player, and are waiting to see what happens with the Frenkie De Jong situation before fully lauching a pursuit for Bernardo. The Catalan club have informed Manchester City to expect a bid before the end of the window.

Bernardo Silva has a contract with City until 2025, so the club are in a strong position when it comes to negotiations.

