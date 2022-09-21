Skip to main content
Report: Borussia Dortmund Value Jude Bellingham at €150million

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Borussia Dortmund Value Jude Bellingham at €150million

Manchester City have huge interest in Jude Bellingham, and Borussia Dortmund value the player at €150million.

Borussia Dortmund in the end had to sell Erling Haaland for a lot less than they truthfully could have. The €60million price tag the Norwegian went for in the end was due to the release clause, but Dortmund could have nearly tripled that without it.

The German club do not want to make the same mistake with Jude Bellingham, and the realms of the price the English midfielder could be sold for are absolutely off the charts.

With so many clubs interested and willing to do whatever they can to sign the player, it's not surprise Dortmund have set their price so high.

Jude Bellingham

Dortmund want massive money for Jude Bellingham.

According to the Athletic, Borussia Dortmund want €150million for Jude Bellingham, and that's just a starting off price. The German club know how much interest their is in the player, and are keen to take advantage of that.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all want the player, and are all willing to do what they can to sign him. Real Madrid are also lurking in the background for his signature, and reports have suggested he wants a move there.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham would like to move next summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dortmund will feel they may have to sell, but they won't let that be known to their suitors. The feeling in Germany is Bellingham wants the move, and is unlikely to stay at the club after this summer.

It will be a wild saga, and an interesting one to see who bids the most and where the player's heart lies.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Jack Grealish
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jack Grealish Is 100% Focused On Manchester City Despite Rumours

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jude Bellingham Wants Move To Real Madrid

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
News

Report: Pep Guardiola Highlights the Difference the Bench Can Make

By Matt Skinner
John Stones Pep Guardiola
News

John Stones Describes Pep Guardiola As 'Incredible'

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
News

Manchester City Send Therapist With Erling Haaland On International Duty

By Elliot Thompson
Rafael Leao
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Huge Admirer Of Rafael Leao

By Dylan Mcbennett
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

City Football Group Has Agreed To Purchase Esporte Club Bahia

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Could Reach 64 Goals This Season

By Elliot Thompson