Report: Borussia Dortmund Value Jude Bellingham at €150million

Borussia Dortmund in the end had to sell Erling Haaland for a lot less than they truthfully could have. The €60million price tag the Norwegian went for in the end was due to the release clause, but Dortmund could have nearly tripled that without it.

The German club do not want to make the same mistake with Jude Bellingham, and the realms of the price the English midfielder could be sold for are absolutely off the charts.

With so many clubs interested and willing to do whatever they can to sign the player, it's not surprise Dortmund have set their price so high.

Dortmund want massive money for Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

According to the Athletic, Borussia Dortmund want €150million for Jude Bellingham, and that's just a starting off price. The German club know how much interest their is in the player, and are keen to take advantage of that.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all want the player, and are all willing to do what they can to sign him. Real Madrid are also lurking in the background for his signature, and reports have suggested he wants a move there.

Jude Bellingham would like to move next summer. IMAGO / Revierfoto

Dortmund will feel they may have to sell, but they won't let that be known to their suitors. The feeling in Germany is Bellingham wants the move, and is unlikely to stay at the club after this summer.

It will be a wild saga, and an interesting one to see who bids the most and where the player's heart lies.

