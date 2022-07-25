Skip to main content

Report: Borussia Dortmund Want To Keep Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Jude Bellingham has been the subject of major interest from more than one club in England this summer. In fact, it's easier to name the teams that aren't interested in the player than the ones that are interested in him. Liverpool are reportedly confident of signing the player, but Manchester City feel they have an opportunity.

Bellingham has been expected to leave the club next summer, but Dortmund are now willing to do everything to keep him there.

Bellingham

According to Uli Kohler of Sky Germany, Dortmund are prepared to do everything they can in order to keep Jude Bellingham at the club next summer. Dortmund have been involved in a transfer saga nearly every summer for the past few years, and would rather not enter into another one next summer.

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are two superstars that have already left the club, and Dortmund are unwilling to allow Jude Bellingham to join them out the door.

Dortmund of course want to keep Bellingham as he is one of the most sought after players in world football, but keeping the player may be extremely hard.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are just a few of the super clubs interested in the English midfielders signature. Liverpool enquired about the player a couple of weeks ago, but were told it would be impossible this summer. 

Liverpool at the minute are expected to try the strongest for Bellingham next summer, but Manchester City will certainly be around the table for him too. Perhaps Erling Haaland's success this season will be a factor in helping Bellingham decide what could be.

