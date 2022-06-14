Skip to main content
Report: Borussia Monchengladbach Lead Race to Sign Manchester City Centre-Back Ko Itakura

Borussia Monchengladbach have moved ahead of the pack in the race to sign Manchester City centre-back Ko Itakura.

The Japanese defender has been linked with a move away from the Etihad next season, and the German club look to be the favourites to bring him in.

Ko Itakura In Action for Japan

Ko Itakura in Action Against Neymar

According to Lyall Thomas, Borussia Monchengladbach are now ahead in the race for the centre-back.

Ko Itakura, 25, has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks. Schalke were unable to trigger the buy option in their loan deal due to financial difficulties.

Celtic, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim have all been interested in the Japanese international, but it looks to be Borussia Monchengladbach who are making the most attractive offer out of all the clubs.

The Manchester City centre-back signed for the club in 2019, but has yet to feature for the first team. He spent last season on loan at Schalke in the 2nd division in Germany, making 31 appearances and scoring four goals.

The fee the Manchester club are looking for is reportedly £5million. Borussia Monchengladbach look to be in pole position to sign him.

