Report: Bournemouth Have No Interest In Resigning Defender Nathan Ake

Bournemouth got promoted to the Premier League for the first time of asking under Scott Parker finishing second in the Championship so they will be looking for reinforcements to make sure they have a good chance of survival however Nathan Ake is not part of those plans.

Ake finds himself fourth choice centre back at Manchester City behind Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in the pecking order with reports suggesting he would be open to a move away from the club this summer.

Nathan Ake

Ake celebrating in the Champions League 

According to the Daily Echo Bournemouth do not have plans to go after Ake this window debunking the rumours which have been circulating in recent days.

The Cherries have captain Lloyd Kelly and vice-captain Chris Mepham as centre backs whilst they also have James Hill so they may look at bringing another body through the door.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nathaniel Phillips was on loan from Liverpool for the second half of last season so they may look at getting him on a permanent deal after he impressed.

Chelsea look like the side who are in a firm position to sign Ake who also used to play for the club.

Thomas Tuchel has already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer so the Dutchman would likely be a consistent starter in the back three if he were to join the club.

