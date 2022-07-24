Skip to main content

Report: Brighton Are Determined To Keep Hold Of Left-Back Marc Cucurella

Manchester City made it a main objective at the start of the transfer window to strengthen their left-back position which has been a slight problem over the years for them meaning that Joao Cancelo, who is naturally a right-back, has made the position his own.

Brighton's Marc Cucurella has been identified as City's number one target to improve their depth in the backline but The Seagulls have put a price tag of £50 million on the Spanish internationals head which the Premier League Champions believe is excessive.

City have already had a bid rejected for his services as they attempted to buy him for £30 million and Brighton have remained tough in their stance as they want £50 millions minimum even though Cucurella has a desire to play under Pep Guardiola.

According to the Daily Mail Brighton are feeling optimistic about keeping Cucurella with Graham Potter's side not needing to sell one of their star players from the previous campaign in which they finished 9th in the Premier League.

They signed him last summer for £15 million so they want to do more than just double their money if they do let him go.

Manchester City are though to be calm about the situation though due to the emergence of youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand on their American pre-season tour.

Also Guardiola trust centre backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake to play in that position when Cancelo needs to be rotated for a rest.

