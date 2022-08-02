Report: Brighton Are Waiting To See Manchester City's Final Offer Before They Finalise Marc Cucurella Deal

Chelsea have been in the market all window for extra defensive reinforcements and looked to have stolen Marc Cucurella off Manchester City but that may not be the case yet as the Premier League Champions still have time to increase their offer to The Seagulls.

Pep Guardiola has made strengthening left-back a priority this window due to only having Joao Cancelo has his only senior option and he made Cucurella his main target however a deal has not been agreed after weeks of negotiations.

Cucurella has been at Brighton for one season IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Brighton wanted £50 million for the Spanish international however City only bidded £30 million which was rejected showing that they would be holding out for the full amount.

Due to Manchester City's hesitation Chelsea swooped in and within days were in advanced talks with a deal set to be concluded very soon however according to transfer checker City still have a chance of securing their man if they are willing to cough up the sum.

The deal to Chelsea is practically all done by all parties involved according to the report however Brighton are waiting to see if Tomas Tuchel's title rivals will come back in for another offer.

He has wanted to join up with Guardiola since talks opened up in May however if they do not come back in with a better offer within in the next 24 hours he will be joining Chelsea and is expected to play on the left of the back three as much as he is expected to play in the wing-back position,

Read More Manchester City Coverage