Skip to main content

Report: Brighton Demand Higher Fee For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have offered more than £50million for Marc Cucurella, but Brighton are still demanding a higher price for the player.

Brighton are continuing to have a strong stance on Marc Cucurella and are demanding a higher fee than Chelsea offered last night. The Seagulls are adamant they will get a high fee for the player and the clubs remain in negotiations to try and finish the deal.

Cucurella is now pushing for Chelsea, although his preference was always Manchester City.

Cucurella

Brighton demand more than Chelsea's initial bid for Marc Cucurella.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Brighton are demanding higher than the fee Chelsea have offered for Marc Cucurella. Thomas Tuchel's men offered more than £50million for the left-back, but Brighton are demanding a higher fee for the player.

Manchester City pulled from negotiations days ago after they confirmed they would not improve their last bid of £40million for Cucurella. City wanted the player and identified him as a main target, but were unwilling to pay close to Brighton's asking price.

Chelsea are much more willing to do so, and a deal is still expected to be concluded even if Brighton are still asking for more than Chelsea's initial offer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cucurella is pushing to join Chelsea. There is an agreement on personal terms and the player must now wait as he did with City for Brighton and Chelsea to come to an agreement.

Manchester City are monitoring other full-backs as they look to find a suitable alternative to Marc Cucurella.

              Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBrighton & Hove AlbionChelsea

Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Tell Manchester City To Prepare For Bernardo Silva Bid

By Dylan Mcbennett16 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Bid More Than £50million For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
Rodri in action for Manchester City
Features/Opinions

Rodri: Four Other Sides Are Capable of Fighting for Premier League Silverware This Season

By Matt Skinner11 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Are Waiting To See Manchester City's Final Offer Before They Finalise Marc Cucurella Deal

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Barcelona Exit No Longer Certain Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Yeremy Pino
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Planning Approach For Villareal Winger Yeremy Pino

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Rayan Ait-Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Wolves Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Not Entered Talks With Sporting Lisbon For Matheus Nunes

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago