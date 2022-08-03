Report: Brighton Demand Higher Fee For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have offered more than £50million for Marc Cucurella, but Brighton are still demanding a higher price for the player.

Brighton are continuing to have a strong stance on Marc Cucurella and are demanding a higher fee than Chelsea offered last night. The Seagulls are adamant they will get a high fee for the player and the clubs remain in negotiations to try and finish the deal.

Cucurella is now pushing for Chelsea, although his preference was always Manchester City.

Brighton demand more than Chelsea's initial bid for Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Brighton are demanding higher than the fee Chelsea have offered for Marc Cucurella. Thomas Tuchel's men offered more than £50million for the left-back, but Brighton are demanding a higher fee for the player.

Manchester City pulled from negotiations days ago after they confirmed they would not improve their last bid of £40million for Cucurella. City wanted the player and identified him as a main target, but were unwilling to pay close to Brighton's asking price.

Chelsea are much more willing to do so, and a deal is still expected to be concluded even if Brighton are still asking for more than Chelsea's initial offer.

Cucurella is pushing to join Chelsea. There is an agreement on personal terms and the player must now wait as he did with City for Brighton and Chelsea to come to an agreement.

Manchester City are monitoring other full-backs as they look to find a suitable alternative to Marc Cucurella.

