Report: Brighton Demanding Fee Higher Than £50million For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Brighton are looking for a fee higher than the one they got from Arsenal for Ben White when it comes to the transfer of Marc Cucurella. Brighton are determined to make a good sum of money from the Spaniard, and are adamant they want a fee of over £50million for the player.

Arsenal are expected to finalize the deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the coming days according to Fabrizio Romano, and Manchester City need to replace the Ukrainian quickly.

Brighton want more than £50million for Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Graeme Bailey, Brighton are asking City to pay more for Marc Cucurella than Arsenal paid for Ben White. Brighton are adamant about this fee, and have demanded City pay more than the £50million they received for Ben White.

Fabrizio Romano reported two days ago that Manchester City have an official bid ready to be sent to Brighton for Cucurella, but did not state whether that bid was over £50million. Reports in the past have stated City are not willing to pay that amount for Cucurella.

The Spaniard signed a five-year deal last summer, so Brighton from a negotiating stand point are in a strong position. But, it may be a deal that they have to take in the end, and owner Tony Bloom acknowledged they will have to think about any offer that comes to their door regarding Cucurella.

Pep Guardiola has Marc Cucurella as a number one target, but there are other players on the list for Manchester City. Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart is a player of interest, with City expected to bid for the player if Brighton do not lower their price.

Will Manchester City complete the signing of Marc Cucurella?

